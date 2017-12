Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- An annual pilgrimage that dates back to the 1980s kicked off in the northwest suburbs on Monday.

Hundreds of faithful Catholics traveled miles to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Ill.

Those who came brought candles, torches and prayers. Many come as a way to say thank you to for the miracles she has given.

The shrine is the most visited in the United States. The largest in the world is the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.