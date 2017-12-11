2 people carjacked in Roscoe Village just minutes apart
CHICAGO — The neighborhood was hit by a pair of carjackings Monday night only a few minutes apart.
One happened near the intersection of Bell and Roscoe around 8 p.m. when a man pulled over in a red Dodge Dart. He told police two men opened his doors and forced him out at gunpoint before taking off.
The other happened just a few blocks away at Roscoe and Hoyne where a woman said a man tapped on her window and showed a gun before forcing her from her Porsche SUV. He then sped off in the car.
No one was injured.
41.943138 -87.684517