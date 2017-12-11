× 1 teen dead, 1 wounded in West Side shooting near school

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a double shooting that killed one teenager and wounded another in the Austin neighborhood.

It unfolded around 9 a.m. near the YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School.

Police say an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the 1100 block of North Lamon Avenue.

One of the victims ran into the school for safety.

The 18-year-old died. At this point his identity has not been released.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition is stabilized.

Police say the victims apparently knew the shooter. They were seen walking together on surveillance video.

Investigators believe the shooting stems from an argument.

Police are looking for the suspect. So far there have been no arrests. Area North detectives are running the investigation.