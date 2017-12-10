Protests break out in Lebanon near US Embassy after Trump Jerusalem decision

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Thousands continued to protest after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Protesters in Lebanon converged on the U.S. Embassy in Beruit. They threw rocks as Lebanese security forces fired tear gas.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said she doesn’t think the decision will strengthen the voices to extremists in the region.

Trump’s decision, previewed by senior administration officials, upends decades of policy from successive Republican and Democratic administrations that have said the status of Jerusalem should be left up to a final status agreement negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians.