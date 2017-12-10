There's certainly plenty of time where the weather isn't good enough to play golf in the Chicagoland area. Peter Longo has a tip to help keep your swing sharp during the winter in the Lexus Long Drive.
Peter Longo helps you stay sharp during the winter
-
Peter Longo helps you get a grip
-
Keep it slow and steady when it comes to your swing
-
It’s all about attitude in this edition of the Lexus Long Drive
-
Peter Longo helps with the really short putts
-
Justin Leonard talks all things golf at WGA Green Coat Gala
-
-
Birdies for Charity helping families
-
IDOT is looking for ‘snowbirds’ to drive plows, spread salt this winter
-
Chicago police officer, volunteers help veteran renovate his newsstand
-
Chicagoans with ties to Puerto Rico worried about elderly loved ones
-
Chicago’s Merry Own: ‘Family Classics’ returns to WGN-TV for special holiday showing of ‘Scrooge’ hosted by Dean Richards
-
-
Experts predict the worst times to drive in Chicago as holiday travel surges this year
-
Midday Fix: Winter skin care tips
-
Over $3.2 million raised in WGN-TV partnership with Chicago Red Cross ‘Sending Hope – Disaster Relief Drive’