Merchandise Mart’s ‘One of a Kind Show’ showcases unique, original artwork

CHICAGO -- Whether you're into pop culture, Chicago images, illuminated sculptures or just looking for that perfect Christmas gift, the Merchandise Mart's One of a Kind Show features artists from all over the world.

New Orleans native Amanda Bennett attended this year's show. She uses midcentury advertising and female empowerment with a little bit of social commentary, as her inspiration.

Ray Zovar was on hand displaying his 3-D illuminating free standing sculptures.

Zovar, a One of a Kind Show veteran, said he loves displaying his art in the Windy City.

With just a few weeks left for holiday shopping, the show celebrated its 17th year at the Merchandise Mart with thousands of people browsing and buying these unique and original designs.

For more information, visit the show’s website.