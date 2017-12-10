× Man charged in Ukrainian Village sex assault, robbery

CHICAGO – A man was arrested and charged in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman standing near a bus stop in the city’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood, according to police.

The 31-year-old woman was standing on the 2200 block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on December 1 when a man grabbed her, punched her, stole her cell phone and sexually assaulted her behind a gate.

When the woman called for help, a Good Samaritan came to her assistance.

Ricky Parkman, 53, was arrested for the crime on Friday, police said. He faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and one felony count of robbery.