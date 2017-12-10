× Man charged for running brothel in Albany Park, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly running a brothel out of his Albany Park apartment.

Jesus Guerrero, 25, was arrested after making an arrangement with an undercover officer to have sex with a woman for money.

After executing a search warrant, two women were found in the apartment on the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

They were provided victim services, police said.

Guerrero now faces two counts of promoting prostitution.

Police said the apartment was previously found to have operated as a brothel.

On June 27, investigators arrested two men at the location. One was arrested for promoting prostitution and another was arrested for patronizing a prostitute.