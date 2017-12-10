× Has Chicago ever had a year in which there has been at least one day in every month with a temperature of at least 60 degrees?

Has Chicago ever had a year in which there has been at least one day in every month with a temperature of at least 60 degrees? We barely missed it this year. Every month this year had at least one day with a 60 degree or higher temperature except January.

Don Evans, Barrington

The quick answer: No. From 1871 to the present, the 147-year period that covers Chicago’s official temperature record, there has never been a year with a temperature of at least 60 degrees in every one of the 12 months in the year. And as you have indicated, the temperature reached at least 60 degrees in every month this year except January, which registered 59 degrees as its highest temperature. Twelve other years also recorded only one month without a 60-degree temperature, most recently 2008 (February’s highest was 47).