Cubs agree to a deal with pitcher Brandon Morrow: Report

ORLANDO – After an aggressive push to land Japanese superstar Shohei Otani failed, Theo Epstein didn’t stay down for long.

On Sunday, the team reportedly agreed to a deal with Dodgers relief pitcher Brandon Morrow on a two-year deal with an option for a third.

Jeff Passan was the first to report the teams had come to a deal.

Source: The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms with free agent RP Brandon Morrow on a two-year deal with an option. @MLBBruceLevine first said they were close. Deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2017

Morrow is coming off an outstanding season with the Dodgers where he was the key to their National League Pennant and run to the World Series. In the regular season, he had 35 appearances with a 2.06 ERA and a perfect 6-0 record with 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

During the playoffs, Morrow was the ironman for the Dodgers as he appeared in 14 of their 15 playoffs games. He had a 3.95 ERA in his 13 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts compared to just 2 walks.

An 11-year veteran with stops in Seattle, Toronto, and San Diego along with Los Angeles, Morrow has a career 51-43 record with a 4.05 ERA.