Chicago to celebrate ‘Mother Cabrini Day’ to honor Catholic saint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cardinal Blaise Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago and faithful Chicagoans gathered Sunday at the corner of Lakeview and St. James at the National Shrine of St. Mother Cabrini to celebrate the impact of her life.

"Her death is not an end," Cupich said. "It launched so much in the life of the church as it did her whole life."

St. Francis Xavier Cabrini was a humble nun who emigrated to the United States and made Chicago her home. That's where she served the poor and immigrant populations with her missionary sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In less than two weeks, the city will celebrate "Mother Cabrini Day." On Dec. 22, the 100th anniversary of the death in Chicago, the shrine will hold several events, including a Holy Hour at 10 a.m. and a mass at 6 p.m.

This shrine and museum honor her life as the first American citizen canonized by the Catholic Church. Mary Kroeck of the National Shrine of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini said the nun "shows the power of our voice."

"We should be using our voices especially to speak up for those who don’t have the opportunity to," Kroeck said.

More information is available at www.cabrininationalshrine.org.