Chicago Police Dept. shares holiday safety tips in Facebook video

CHICAGO – The Chicago Police Department shared a Christmas-themed video on their Facebook page to remind people to stay safe this holiday season.
The festive video features Officer Tom McNamara reminding Chicagoans to stay alert while they’re shopping and traveling. The Grinch and Santa Claus also made an appearance.
Holiday Safety Tips:
- Lock your doors, windows, set alarms, and activate surveillance cameras.
- Do not leave valuables in your car while you’re away. If you do, make sure they’re out of sight to avoid smash and grabs.
- Be cautious when sharing holiday plans in public.
- Call 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.