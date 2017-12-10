Actor Bambadjan Bamba reveals he is undocumented, supports DACA

Bambajan Bamba, known for his recurring role in “The Good Place” revealed he is undocumented and said he supports the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

The Los Angeles Times reported that the actor revealed his immigration status and was motivated by the Trump administration to do so.

“Immigrants are not criminals,” Bamba told the newspaper. “We’re not here to take away your jobs. We’re here to give back. We’re not just Mexicans or Latino. We’re black, too. We’re from the Middle East, from Asia, too…We’re just one of you.”

He went on to say that the only difference between undocumented immigrants and U.S. citizens is a piece of paper.

The actor said his family fled Cote D’Ivoire in 1993 when it became politically unstable. He was 10 years old when he arrived in America.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to phase out DACA, saying he is giving Congress a “window of opportunity” to act.

Bamba thanked people for their support on Facebook.