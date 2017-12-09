× Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for heavy blowing and drifting snow today into the evening hours across portions of northwest Indiana/Lower Michigan

Winter Storm Warnings for 4 to 8-inches of blowing and drifting snow and potentially white-out conditions are in effect today and tonight in Porter, LaPorte, St.Joseph, Starke and Marshall Counties in Indiana and Berrian County, Michigan (see pink shaded area on the headlined map). Winter weather Advisories (purple-shaded areas on the headlined map and map below) for from 2 to 6-inches of snow are in effect for Indiana Counties farther east and Michigan Counties north along the Lake Michigan Shoreline in Lower Michigan.

White-out conditions and slippery snow-packed roads in northwest Indiana into southwest Lower Michigan are expected to develop today into tonight directly impacting travel on roads and highways, including Interstates-80/94. As an intensifying center of low pressure moves east from southern Lake Michigan into Lower Michigan, southwest winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen, gusting over 40 miles per hour at times. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake and Porter Counties today and tonight where the strong northwest winds could build 16 to 21-foot waves causing beach erosion and minor flooding.