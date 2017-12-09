× What is Chicago’s record number of days between 2-inch or greater snowfalls?

Dear Tom,

I consider a 2-inch snowfall a minimum for using a snow blower. What is the city’s record number of days between 2-inch or greater snowfalls?

— Randy Kulaga, Clarendon Hills

Dear Randy,

It was nearly a century ago when the city logged a record 418 days between a 2.4-inch snow on Dec. 21, 1921, and a 3.0-inch snow on Feb. 13, 1923, according to Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski.

The early 1920s marked a time of record-low snowfall with the city recording its two least snowy winters back-to-back. The winter of 1920-21 produced just 9.8 inches, and that was followed by 11.5 inches in the winter of 1921-22. The two-season total of 21.3 inches has been exceeded by the city’s two biggest snowstorms — the 23.0-inch Big Snow of Jan. 26-27, 1967, and the 21.6-inch New Year’s storm on Jan. 1-3, 1999.