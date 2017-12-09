Several displaced by Bronzeville apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Fire crews braved frigid conditions as they battled an apartment fire in Bronzeville Saturday night.

Flames were first reported shortly before 10 in the 45 hundred block of South Champlain.

Chicago Fire officials say the aggressive blaze was in a three story apartment building.

They had to fight the fire from the outside because the flames were so intense.

One woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A number of families were left out in the cold tonight and are now being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause.