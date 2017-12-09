× PAWS Adopt-A-Thon helps animals find forever homes

CHICAGO — There’s still a chance to find a new family member for the holidays. PAWS Chicago hosted its Adopt-A-Thon on Saturday

Hundreds of whiskered faces were inside the walls of PAWS Chicago and each one had a story.

Cats and dogs, puppies and kittens were all waiting for a new home. There 109 animals at the shelter as the doors opened Saturday morning.

For years now, PAWS Chicago has held its holiday Adopt-A-Thon, which is a big push to get more homeless animals a new home before the end of the year.

“We have animals of all different varieties. If you’re looking for a couch potato, we have those if you’re more active and want to play with you cat or go for runs with your dogs, we have those too,” Julia Poukatch, PAWS Chicago, said.

The choice about which animal to adopt is up to you, but the decision should be made by everyone in the household.

“We want this to be a whole family decision. A pet is a living being, you know, this is a full lifetime commitment. You can wrap up a gift certificate to come to PAWS Chicago and pick out a pet who’ll be a part of our family,” Poukatch said.

PAWS Chicago Adopt-A-Thon

1997 N. Clybourn

Saturday until 11 p.m.

pawschicago.org