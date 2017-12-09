× Minnesota couple charged after lying about Loop robbery

CHICAGO — A Minnesota couple was charged after they lied about being robbed in the Loop at knifepoint.

Katie Mager, 27, and Ryan Reiersgaard, 27, were arrested and charged after they admitted to fabricating a robbery and falsifying a police report, police said. They told officers that on Thursday, three men approached them and took their property at knifepoint.

The Chicago Tribune reports the couple said they had a $12,000 engagement ring stolen as well as a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase and an $150 iPad Mini.

They said the robbery occurred in the 300 block of North Columbus around 1:50 a.m.

Police said it was later discovered that the incident did not occur.

They both face one felony count of disorderly conduct and false report of offense.