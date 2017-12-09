First significant snow fall creates dangerous road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The first significant snow fall of the season is causing dangerous conditions on the roadways throughout the Chicago area.

There were a number of spinouts, crashes and rollover accidents in the overnight hours, from Friday into Saturday.

Emergency crews said their response time was slowed by black ice on the roads.

Hundreds of salt trucks were out all night in the city and suburbs, and on expressways and tollways.

Northwest Indiana is expected to get the brunt of the snow on Saturday.

