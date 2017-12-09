× 2 dead after I-57 crash in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. — Two people were killed after a crash on I-57 on Friday, according to police.

The crash happened in Matteson, Ill., around 8:53 p.m. on I-57 on Flossmoor Road.

Police said a Lamborghini was speeding southbound on I-57 when it left the roadway, rolled over and struck trees on the west side of I-57. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the car, police said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Jacob Dochee, 45, of Frankfort, Ill., and Semieh Jawdec, 26, of Crete, Ill.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was available.