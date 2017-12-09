× 13-year-old among two shot in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 75th and Coles Street.

A 13-year-old boy was standing outside with an 18-year-old man, when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and started shooting.

The boy was hit in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. He’s in good condition.

The 18-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.