13-year-old among two shot in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 75th and Coles Street.
A 13-year-old boy was standing outside with an 18-year-old man, when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and started shooting.
The boy was hit in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. He’s in good condition.
The 18-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.