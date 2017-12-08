× Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at CTA Blue Line station

CHICAGO — Police issued an alert after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at a Blue Line station.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the Cicero Blue Line stop.

A man followed her to the platform and yelled at her.

When he caught up to the woman, he grabbed her from behind — touching her inappropriately.

As she tried to pull away, she fell and dropped her wallet on the ground.

The suspect then grabbed the wallet and ran.