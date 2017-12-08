Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO — Police issued an alert after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at a Blue Line station.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the Cicero Blue Line stop.
A man followed her to the platform and yelled at her.
When he caught up to the woman, he grabbed her from behind — touching her inappropriately.
As she tried to pull away, she fell and dropped her wallet on the ground.
The suspect then grabbed the wallet and ran.
41.878114 -87.629798