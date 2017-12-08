WGN-TV anchor Mark Suppelsa retires after 36 years in news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On Friday night, our friend and colleague Mark Suppelsa officially signs off the air.

If you know Mark as we do, you’ll know the last thing he wants is the spotlight on him. But, if you know him like we do, he means too much to all of us to not want to wish him the best.

After 36 years in the news business, Mark is retiring at the top of his game. His award-winning investigative reports changed laws, lives and exposed political misdeeds. His reputation in the industry is one of integrity and honesty. His leadership is valued by all of us at WGN-TV. He will be sorely missed.

Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wis., but grew up in the Chicago area where he now lives with his family.

Enjoy your retirement Mark, and thank you, from your family at WGN-TV.