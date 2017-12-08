Snow systems swiping Chicago but blasting south/southeast
-
A brief flurry for late-starting snow season
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Chicago lies in the zone of prevailing westerlies, but what does that really mean?
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Some sun Friday, then clouds and showers return
-
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this Saturday morning south of Interstate-80 – Lakeshore flooding in NW Indiana later this afternoon and overnight
-
Overnight snowfall across the Chicago area followed by heavier Lake-Effect snow in northwest Indiana Saturday
-
Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday
-
-
Modest snow arrives in Chicago Friday night into early Saturday; Indiana and Michigan snow belt in line for the most significant totals; slight westward shift in the snow would boost Illinois lakeshore accumulations
-
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
-
Officials warn of black ice, slippery roads as winter driving season begins