Cubs lose out to Angels in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES – The decision is in. Shohei Ohtani is signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Here is a statement from Nez Balelo, Shohei Ohtani's agent, about his client's decision to sign with the Angels. pic.twitter.com/oPrFPUTcX3 — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) December 8, 2017

The 23-year-old Japanese superstar picked the Angels over the Cubs, Giants, Dodgers, Padres, Mariners and Rangers – all of which made their own unique pitches.

According to Bruce Levine, the North Siders initial pitch included “a multi-paged booklet with illustrations and projections of how Ohtani could easily mesh with a young group that won the 2016 World Series and lost in the National League Championship Series this past season.”

Ohtani will serve a dual role with the Angels, not only pitching but hitting on a regular basis.

The Ohtani effect: the Angels odds to win the World Series improve from 50-1 to 30-1 (via @LVSuperBook). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2017

The Cubs imaginative lineup would have allowed for that, but now they have some money to make other arrangements moving forward.