Cubs lose out to Angels in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES – The decision is in. Shohei Ohtani is signing with the Los Angeles Angels.
The 23-year-old Japanese superstar picked the Angels over the Cubs, Giants, Dodgers, Padres, Mariners and Rangers – all of which made their own unique pitches.
According to Bruce Levine, the North Siders initial pitch included “a multi-paged booklet with illustrations and projections of how Ohtani could easily mesh with a young group that won the 2016 World Series and lost in the National League Championship Series this past season.”
Ohtani will serve a dual role with the Angels, not only pitching but hitting on a regular basis.
The Cubs imaginative lineup would have allowed for that, but now they have some money to make other arrangements moving forward.