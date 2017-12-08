Padadopolous’ fiancee says Trump aid was no ‘coffee boy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- We're getting new insight today into the young Trump campaign aide snared in the Russia investigation

George Papadopolous is from Chicago and graduated from DePaul University. Now, his fiancee is coming forward to say Papadopolous was no errand boy and has key information he's now sharing with the feds.

Papadopolous was just 28 years old when the Trump team named him a foreign policy advisor to the campaign.

"He is very educated, very articulate and even his contribution to the campaign has been much more relevant than bringing coffee," said Simona Mangiante, Papadopoulos' fiancee.

Mangiante says her fiancee was no 'coffee boy' as Trump aides insinuated after Papadopoulos pled guilty to lying to the FBI and revealed he was cooperating with the Russia investigation. At the time, the president tweeted "few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George who has already proven to be a liar."

"I think they want to disassociate from the first person who decided to actively cooperate with the government, on the right side, and probably the easiest way out is to dismiss his personality and lower him to a low-level volunteer," Mangiante said.

Mangiante and Papadopolous met during the campaign. Mangiante says both had worked with Joseph Missood. He's described in court records as an overseas professor who's connected to Russian government officials.

That professor, the feds claim, told Papadopolous about thousands of emails containing dirt on Hillary Clinton.

It wasn't the only overture from people with connections to Russia offering to help the Trump campaign. In terms of Papadopolous' actions, his fiancee says top members of the Trump team knew what he was doing.

"He was in contact with Michael Flynn and he worked with Michael Flynn during the transition. He was actively contributing to the foreign policy strategies for the campaign and he didn't take any initiative on his own with out campaign approval," Mangiante said.

Papadopolous is now said to be writing a book about his time with the Trump campaign.