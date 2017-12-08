× Overnight snowfall across the Chicago area followed by heavier Lake-Effect snow in northwest Indiana Saturday

A “clipper” low pressure system will move through the Chicago area tonight depositing 1 to 2-inches of snow area-wide. Snowfall will end from the west in northeast Illinois, but actually strengthen in northwest Indiana Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5-inches total is in effect for Porter County Indiana until 6PM CST Saturday (purple-shaded on the headlined map) – the greater part of the snow falling between midnight tonight and noon Saturday. Southwest winds tonight will shift northwest gusting to 30 miles per hour Saturday causing slick conditions due to the blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight through Saturday until midnight Saturday night for LaPorte and St. Joseph Counties in Indiana and Barrien County, Michigan (pink-shaded area on the headlined map) where 4 to 7-inches total snowfall is expected with as much as 9-inches possible in a few areas. Again southwest winds will shift northwest gusting to 30 miles per hour, causing slippery conditions due to blowing and drifting snow. Heaviest snowfall in these counties will occur later Saturday morning through the afternoon into the evening hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5-inches of snow tonight into Saturday evening will be in effect for Indiana counties adjacent to LaPorte ,St. Joseph and Barrien Counties and farther north in counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline (map below).