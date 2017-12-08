Morton Arboretum light show in league of its own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LISLE, Ill -- Forget twinkly light displays--Illuminations Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is in a league of its own.

Five years and running, the interactive light show draws thousands to Lisle every year. The bare tree branches are the highlight of the display, lit up with projected images and bright washes of color.

New this year are Illu-medallions that allow visitors to interact directly with the trees as they pass through the forested trail.

For more information and tickets visit mortonarb.org.