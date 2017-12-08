× Man found dead after Jefferson Park fire

CHICAGO — A man was found dead following a fire inside a home in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Investigators haven’t confirmed the fire as the cause of death, but he was inside the room where the fire started.

Crews were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a bungalow near Laporte and Wilson.

The victim’s name has not been released, but he’s believed to be 45 to 50-years-old.

No one else appears to have been in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.