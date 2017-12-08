Lunchbreak: Turkey meatballs in marinara sauce

Chef Monica Hayes-Jones

Tasteful Manners Culinary

www.tastefulmannersculinary.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Your Guide to Tasteful Manners with Love Cork Screw

Event:

December 8

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Live Café

163 S. Oak Park Ave

Oak Park

To purchase tickets:

www.lcscookbook.eventbrite.com

Turkey Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

Meatballs:

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup whole milk, at room temperature

1 Tablespoon ketchup, optional

1 Tablespoon tomato paste

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 lbs. ground dark turkey meat

1 lbs. spicy Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Marinara Sauce:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 large cloves garlic, smashed and peeled

1 large onion, finely chopped 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to season

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to season

3/4 cup chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons finely ground fennel seeds

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 28 oz. cans crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, basil, parsley, milk, ketchup if using, tomato paste, salt, pepper, eggs, garlic and onions. Using a wooden spoon, stir to blend. Add the ground turkey and sausage meat. Using fingers, gently mix all the ingredients until thoroughly combined. Using a 1-ounce cookie scoop or a small ice cream scoop, form the meat mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls (22 to 24 meatballs). Place the meatballs on a heavy nonstick baking sheet, spacing apart. Drizzle with olive oil and bake until cooked through, 15 minutes. Heat the olive oil in a large deep skillet with 2-inch-high sides over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onions, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the basil, the fennel, oregano and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a simmer. Cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly, stirring occasionally, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup basil. Adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper. Add the meatballs to the sauce and simmer until the meatballs are heated through, about 10 minutes. Thin the sauce with chicken stock, 1/4 cup at a time, if needed. Top with grated Parmesan and serve.