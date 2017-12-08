Excitement palpable at George B. Armstrong for toy giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Holiday décor lines the hallways of George B. Armstrong, and in just minutes, the excited squeals of students will float through these walls.

Employees from the company Salesforce will deliver presents to 500 students in preschool through second grade.

It is the fourth annual Secret Snowman giveaway at the school of international studies, the brainchild of high school friends Jessica Huegel and Carolyn Bathauer, which turns a three week writing assignment into a lesson about giving.

WGN's Amy Rutledge learned that the excitement and volume were almost too much for some to bear.