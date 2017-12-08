× Cook County authorities ask for help locating 35-year-old woman

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who fled from an ambulance at Madden Mental Health Center Thursday.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities received a report about a woman who exited an ambulance at Madden Mental Health Center, 1200 S. 1st Ave., in Maywood. Upon arrival, authorities learned that Jimmiea Boushan unstrapped herself from a gurney and fled on foot. She was last seen heading northbound toward Roosevelt Road.

Boushan is black, five-foot-five and 215 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and black snowflake sweatshirt, a black coat, black pants and a black hat. She is considered a danger to herself and others, and she should not be approached.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188 or their local law enforcement agency.