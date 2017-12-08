× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Charlotte

* The Bulls have won their last three games against the Hornets, including a 123-120 home victory on November 17, after Charlotte had taken the previous three games in this series.

* The Bulls (.523) have played the toughest strength of schedule in the NBA so far this season (based on opponents’ current W-L records).

* The Hornets lost to Golden State 101-87 on Wednesday, dropping to 0-8 in 2017-18 when they score fewer than 100 points in a game. They are one of six NBA teams who are winless this season when failing to score 100+ points in a contest.

* Justin Holiday has made at least one three-point field goal in each of his last 28 contests (including his last 24 G as a Bulls’ player). This is easily the longest such streak of his career (his previous best was 11 G).

* Kris Dunn is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 55.6 percent overall from the field (.643 3P%) over his last five games. However, the Bulls are 0-5 in those contests.

* Kemba Walker had a season-high 47 points, as well as six rebounds and five assists, in Charlotte’s November 17 loss to the Bulls. It was his fifth straight 20+ point performance against Chicago.