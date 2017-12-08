Blackhawks recall Vinnie Hinostroza, Corey Crawford starting against Sabres

CHICAGO – Good news for the reeling Blackhawks – Corey Crawford is back.

Crawford will start in net against the Buffalo Sabres Friday night after missing the past three tilts with a lower body injury.

It’s the first game Crawford is eligible to come off injured reserve and he’ll have some extra speed in front of him.

The Hawks recalled Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford and assigned Tanner Kero to take his place on the AHL roster.

Hinostroza leads the IceHogs with 22 points in 23 games, tallying nine goals and thirteen helpers.

The Bartlett native has six multi-point games this year, including a season-long six-game point streak where he notched four goals and six assists from October 14th to the 25th.

The University of Notre Dame alum has registered 14 points in 56 career NHL games.