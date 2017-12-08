× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Buffalo

* The Blackhawks have won their last 11 meetings with Buffalo going back to October 2010. That’s the third-longest active win streak by any NHL team over another.

* Chicago has lost five straight games (0-3-2), its longest losing streak within a season since a nine-gamer in January/February 2012. The Blackhawks are 1-of-21 (4.5 percent) on the power play during the streak.

* The Sabres had scored one goal total over their past four games – losing all four – before a 4-2 victory in Colorado Tuesday. Buffalo has gone 10 games without a power-play goal (0-for-29).

* Evander Kane is one of two NHL players currently leading (or co-leading) their team in both points (25) and penalty minutes (24). The Blues’ Brayden Schenn is the other.

* Duncan Keith’s 435 career assists lead all active NHL defensemen. His 14 assists this season are the second most by any player who has yet to score a goal (Dustin Byfuglien, Wpg – 15).