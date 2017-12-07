Wintry weather weekend ahead
-
More rain and a drop in temps ahead for the weekend
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Rains move in ahead of weekend
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
More cold temps ahead, chance of snow
-
-
Wet few days ahead, but a little warmer
-
Weekend will be wet and bring a drop in temps
-
Temp drop coming this weekend
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
Chilly week to follow mild weekend
-
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
Warmer weekend with showers possible Sunday