LA PORTE, Ind. — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for La Porte, Ind., for late Friday through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service says to plan for difficult travel conditions as accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible.

Winds gusts of 20 to 35 mph may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday morning through

Saturday evening.

