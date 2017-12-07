× Vernon Township staff accused of harassing women, discussing drugs

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Vernon Township supervisor is demanding two employees be fired over allegations of harassing women and discussing drug use on township computers.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the employees who work in the township’s assessor’s office are accused of creating a hostile work environment for women,

It comes after instant messages, believed to have been exchanged between the two workers, were uncovered.

they contained expletives and derogatory comments about three women who work in the assessor’s office.

There was also a reference to acquiring marijuana.

An emergency board meeting was held to discuss issue.

sSo far, no action has been taken.