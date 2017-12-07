The founders of “26 Shirts” discuss their latest Chicago fundraiser on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They've been on Sports Feed a few times to discuss their very unique way of raising money for special causes through creative sports shirts.

That's why Del Reid and Dan Gigante founded "26 Shirts" in the first place.

This time they are selling a Blackhawks-themed "Marquee" shirt in order to raise money for two-year old cancer patient River Dennis. Hence the guys made their latest appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss this and other fundraising efforts on the show.

To watch Del and Dan's segments, click on the video above.

To order one of the T-shirts, click here. To learn more about River Dennis' battle with cancer, click here.