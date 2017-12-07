× R. Kelly’s Atlanta mansions emptied out while he was on tour

ATLANTA — R. Kelly’s Atlanta mansions were ransacked and emptied out while he was on tour in New Orleans.

According to TMZ, police say Kelly’s homes were cleaned out on Thanksgiving weekend in back-to-back burglaries.

Detectives caught three men leaving one of his homes in a van. They were brought in for questioning.

The men told police they were hired by Kelly’s associate, Alfonso Walker, to sell everything because the singer was moving his operation to Chicago, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Police were tipped off by Kelly’s maid. She walked into Kelly’s house and found it empty.

Neighbors say they saw suspicious trucks and cars at the homes for about a week.

When police arrived, they blocked the truck in.

Walker was reportedly supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday, but never did. He’s facing a number of charges, including burglary and theft by deception.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.