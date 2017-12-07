Pop-Tarts enlists help from police after Illinois man claims to put mustard on pastries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Ill. -- Last week a man from Illinois tagged pop-tart in a tweet claiming he loved to spread yellow mustard atop his vanilla latte-flavored Pop-Tarts.

"You guys ain't from Illinois if you don't put mustard on your Pop-Tarts," the man wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In response, the official Twitter account of Pop-Tarts retweeted the man's post and tagged the Illinois State Police department, asking them to intervene.

Though no one from the Illinois State Police responded, the police department in Dixon did:

"Let us know if they don't handle this @poptartsus, WE will...ain't nobody puttin' mustard on their Pop-Tarts in Illinois"

Thanks for the support. Due to the severity of the crime, we need all the help we can get. https://t.co/NdZ6RhY0cy — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 29, 2017

Following this incident, Pop-Tarts started retweeting other pictures of the strange ways that people eat its pastries in other states. Here are just a few:

You're not from Louisiana if you don't eat your poptarts like this 🤤😋. @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/fNGtIrfyCr — Daniel Lam (@Daniel_lam_) December 5, 2017

You're not from Indiana if you don't eat your pop tarts like this 🌽 😋 @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/h1jIqBDiVm — Logan (@lmiles70) December 5, 2017

Your not from Arizona if you don’t eat your pop tarts like this @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/4UEFK3tR3h — Eric (@eric_wilkerson) December 2, 2017

You’re not from Massachusetts if you don’t eat pop tarts like this... @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/vhSvUNntaD — Lexi Parmentier (@LexiParmentier) December 1, 2017

You’re not from Philadelphia if you don’t eat your poptarts like this 😋@PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/Z87YJ88Ab2 — Nick - Lucidblade BOK (@slicedbyablade) December 1, 2017