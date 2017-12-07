Pop-Tarts enlists help from police after Illinois man claims to put mustard on pastries

DIXON, Ill. -- Last week a man from Illinois tagged pop-tart in a tweet claiming he loved to spread yellow mustard atop his vanilla latte-flavored Pop-Tarts.
"You guys ain't from Illinois if you don't put mustard on your Pop-Tarts," the man wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
In response, the official Twitter account of Pop-Tarts retweeted the man's post and tagged the Illinois State Police department, asking them to intervene.
Though no one from the Illinois State Police responded, the police department in Dixon did:
"Let us know if they don't handle this @poptartsus, WE will...ain't nobody puttin' mustard on their Pop-Tarts in Illinois"
Following this incident, Pop-Tarts started retweeting other pictures of the strange ways that people eat its pastries in other states. Here are just a few: