Police offer tips on staying safe after rise in carjackings sparks concern

OAK PARK — A community meeting of residents and police was jam-packed Thursday after several carjackings, including a mother who had her toddler in the backseat at the time, left many in the community on edge.

Some residents were critical of police, saying they are taking too long to notify the public of these crimes, and that word is spreading much more quickly by private citizens on social media.

In the case of the mother who was carjacked, the would-be thieves left without her car after she told the suspects about her child. No arrests have been made.

The Oak Park police chief and several officers fielded questions from community members for more than two hours.

Police offered tips on staying safe, including: