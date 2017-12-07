Park Ridge woman chosen to decorate the White House calls it a ‘Christmas Miracle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE -- Does fear get the best of you, holding you back from trying something new or simply out of your comfort zone?

One Park Ridge interior designer’s dream came true dafter she set aside her fear of failure and rejection- and headed to the White House to decorate it for the holidays, all part of what she now calls a "Christmas Miracle."

Kim Eggert says about a year ago she was asking a lot of questions of God. She wanted a lesson in faith. She didn’t beat around the bush either, she was very specific: she wanted to help decorate 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for Christmas.

She asked. And, she says, God answered. Eggert was chosen from thousands of applicants to come and decorate the first family’s home, along with about 80 others.

WGN's Julie Unruh has her story - and the story of what goes into decorating the White House for the holidays.