Modest snow arrives in Chicago Friday night into early Saturday; Indiana and Michigan snow belt in line for the most significant totals; slight westward shift in the snow would boost Illinois lakeshore accumulations
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
Gloomy, rainy Sunday, some snow pellets
Cold, possible snow, rain Saturday night
More cold temps ahead, chance of snow
Cold days continue with a chance of snow
Cloudy skies, mixed rain and snow
Has there ever a blizzard on Halloween in Chicago?
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
Have we ever had days when the temperature remained the same for the entire day?
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this Saturday morning south of Interstate-80 – Lakeshore flooding in NW Indiana later this afternoon and overnight
Slick conditions causes multiple accidents, closures in Chicago-area
Wintry temps move in, high winds cause damage across Chicago area
The mild day after Thanksgiving 1965