Man charged with attempted murder after wounding officer in shooting

CHICAGO – A man has been charged after a Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night.

Anthony Woodridge, 25, is charged with attempted first degree murder.

Police say he is a convicted felon who was on parole.

Officer were conducting a stop in the 9500 block of S. Calumet which lead to a foot pursuit. Police say during the pursuit, Woodridge fired a gun at police and hit an officer in the hand and back. The officer was wearing a protective vest which stopped the bullet from entering his back.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is stable. Police say he should make a full recovery.

