Lunchbreak: Toasted spaghetti chitarra

Executive Chef Jimmy Papadopoulo

Bellemore

564 W. Randolph Street

Chicago

(312) 667-0104

bellemorechicago.com/

Toasted Spaghetti Chitarra

Ingredients:

.5 pounds of uncooked preferred pasta (linguini, spaghetti, bucatini, etc.)

10 pieces of shrimp, raw, peeled and deveined

10 pieces of bay scallops

10 pieces of squid

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

1/4 cup of white wine

4 oz of clam juice

2 oz of butter,

1 oz lemon juice

2 Tablespoons of parsley

2 Tablespoons of chives

salt to taste

2 oz of Olive oil

Directions:

Pat seafood dry and season with salt. Sear seafood in pan, using half the amount of olive oil to brown the seafood. Once brown, remove from pan. Add remaining olive oil to pan, lightly toast, deglaze with white wine, reduce by half. Add clam juice, bring to boil, emulsify in cold butter. Cook pasta to package instructions (keeping a small amount of the pasta water), add pasta to sauce. Add a splash of pasta water to pan and bring to a simmer. Add seafood back into pan, toss with parsley, garlic, chives, season with lemon juice and serve.