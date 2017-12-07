Lunchbreak: Toasted spaghetti chitarra

Executive Chef Jimmy Papadopoulo
Bellemore
564 W. Randolph Street
Chicago
(312) 667-0104
bellemorechicago.com/
Toasted Spaghetti Chitarra
Ingredients:
.5 pounds of uncooked preferred pasta (linguini, spaghetti, bucatini, etc.)
10 pieces of shrimp, raw, peeled and deveined
10 pieces of bay scallops
10 pieces of squid
3 cloves of garlic, sliced
1/4 cup of white wine
4 oz of clam juice
2 oz of butter,
1 oz lemon juice
2 Tablespoons of parsley
2 Tablespoons of chives
salt to taste
2 oz of Olive oil
Directions:
Pat seafood dry and season with salt. Sear seafood in pan, using half the amount of olive oil to brown the seafood. Once brown, remove from pan. Add remaining olive oil to pan, lightly toast, deglaze with white wine, reduce by half. Add clam juice, bring to boil, emulsify in cold butter. Cook pasta to package instructions (keeping a small amount of the pasta water), add pasta to sauce. Add a splash of pasta water to pan and bring to a simmer. Add seafood back into pan, toss with parsley, garlic, chives, season with lemon juice and serve.