Cubs sign starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood to 3-year deal

CHICAGO – In search of arms for their rotation should Jake Arrieta or John Lackey not return in 2018, the Cubs’ first major signing of the free agent period is indeed a starting pitcher.

On Thursday, the Cubs announced that they’ve signed pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal through the 2020 season.

A six-year MLB veteran, Chatwood spent the past five years with the Colorado Rockies. In 2017 he was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA and 120 strikeouts.

In 2016 Chatwood posted a 12-9 mark with a 3.87 ERA. For his career, which included his first season with the Angels, Chatwood is 40-46 with a 4.31 ERA.