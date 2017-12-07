× CTA: Red Line train derailed near Lake St., southbound trains rerouted

CHICAGO — A Red Line train derailed at Lake St. Thursday night around 8 p.m., according to the Chicago Transit Authority, and southbound trains are being rerouted as emergency crews and the CTA respond to the scene.

Howard-bound service is not affected.

The CTA tweeted at 8:11 p.m. that 95th-bound Red Line trains would be temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak.

While the Chicago Fire Department initially responded to the scene, no injuries have been reported.

South of Fullerton, the 95th-bound trains will be diverted to the elevated tracks used by the Brown and Green Line, making stops at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and Roosevelt. After stopping at Cermak-Chinatown, trains will make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.

The CTA suggests using the #22 or #29 buses as an alternative, and says shuttle buses will be available between Fullerton and Clark/Lake.

