Chicago man charged after call of shots fired in funeral procession leads to police chase

HILLSIDE, Illinois -- A Chicago man is facing felony charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a suburban officer after a car chase Tuesday.

According to police, an SUV was part of a funeral procession in Hillside when someone inside fired shots. Police began pursuing the Ford Explorer as it fled from the scene.

Dashboard cameras captured the scene as the SUV tried to get away, eventually attempting to get on I-290 when the Hillside police chief decided to crash into the vehicle to stop it, the Chicago Tribune reports. The SUV went into a spin and was hit by another police car.

Three men and a woman ran out of the car, pursued by officers with their guns raised. Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer, but tripped and dropped the weapon. All the suspects were taken into custody.