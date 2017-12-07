Chance the Rapper surprises students, announces Google’s $1.5M donation to CPS

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper crashed a computer coding class on the South Side to announce another major donation.

The students were thrilled to welcome Chance at Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Paideia Academy.

Google donated $1.5 million to CPS and Chance’s nonprofit Social Works. That money will pay for computer science classes.

On Friday, Chance will join us for our 15th Annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy, benefiting chance’s charity Social Works from 5 to 10 a.m.

The first 50 people will get a quart tin of Garrett’s Popcorn or a 16-piece box of candy from Frango chocolates.